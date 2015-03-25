 
Manchester United withdraw appeal against Phil Jones' European ban

06 September 2017 04:24

Manchester United have withdrawn their appeal against Phil Jones' two-match European suspension, meaning the defender will miss next week's Champions League opener against Basle.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to the season with club and country, starting all three Premier League wins without conceding a goal before helping his country to the brink of World Cup qualification.

Jones has so far only missed the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid through the two-match ban handed down by European football's governing body for abusing a match official after May's Europa League final win against Ajax.

The centre-back was also hit by a 5,000 euros fine for the incident - sanctions the player feels are "a bit out of the ordinary".

United saw an application to have the case delayed until after the Super Cup rejected and UEFA has now confirmed "the appeal has been withdrawn".

Jones will join fellow suspended defender Eric Bailly on the sidelines when Jose Mourinho's men kick-off Group A against Basle next Tuesday.

The 25-year-old scored the last time United met the Swiss champions, albeit it was only a late consolation goal in a shock 2-1 loss at St. Jakob-Park.

Source: PA

