Manchester United top Champions League group after comeback win over CSKA Moscow

Manchester United came from behind to beat CSKA Moscow and top their Champions League group as Jose Mourinho’s men took their unbeaten home run to a club record-equalling 40th match.

It always appeared a case of when rather than if United would progress to the last-16 for the first time since 2013-14, despite their winning start to Group A ending with the last-gasp defeat at Basel.

Not even Alan Dzagoev’s controversial opener had the Old Trafford faithful concerned as only a record seven-goal defeat would deny United, who turned things around through quick-fire Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford goals to triumph 2-1.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

