 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United top Champions League group after comeback win over CSKA Moscow

05 December 2017 10:01

Manchester United came from behind to beat CSKA Moscow and top their Champions League group as Jose Mourinho’s men took their unbeaten home run to a club record-equalling 40th match.

It always appeared a case of when rather than if United would progress to the last-16 for the first time since 2013-14, despite their winning start to Group A ending with the last-gasp defeat at Basel.

Not even Alan Dzagoev’s controversial opener had the Old Trafford faithful concerned as only a record seven-goal defeat would deny United, who turned things around through quick-fire Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford goals to triumph 2-1.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

