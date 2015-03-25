 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United ready to cope with pressure - Nemanja Matic

20 August 2017 11:38

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United are ready to handle pressure situations after a convincing start to their Premier League campaign.

United have begun the season in impressive style with successive 4-0 wins over West Ham and Swansea, and sit top of the table after two games.

Manager Jose Mourinho admitted after Swansea were swept aside at the Liberty Stadium that the challenge will come when United fall behind and "try to change the result".

But Matic is in no doubt that United will pass that test, saying: "In football there is always pressure.

"You can ask the players from Swansea and they will also feel the pressure because they have a lot of supporters who come to see them in every match.

"At Manchester United it's always special when you play for this club.

"There is always pressure, but we are ready to cope with that."

Matic was an influential figure again as United crowned a commanding display with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Swansea barely mustered a shot in anger as Matic protected the back four and put United on the front foot.

Such was Matic's authority in the midfield area that it again appeared illogical why Chelsea sanctioned his Â£40million move to Old Trafford last month.

Matic declined to comment when asked if he was surprised Chelsea let him leave Stamford Bridge, but the Serbia international expressed his delight at being at United.

"I'm happy to be here, I really enjoy it. We are all friends in the changing room and that's very important," M atic said.

"The season is long, we have a great squad and good communication.

"I'm happy to be part of this. This is just the beginning but I am confident.

"It was important for our confidence not to concede a goal. When you do that it means you're concentrated and that you fight for every ball.

"If you defend well in attack you will always have some opportunities during the 90 minutes. I'm happy we used four of them."

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash