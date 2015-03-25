 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United interested in 16-year-old Benfica forward Umaro Embalo

19 October 2017 03:24

Manchester United are interested in 16-year-old Benfica forward Umaro Embalo, Press Association Sport understands.

Jose Mourinho's men secured a narrow 1-0 win against the Portuguese giants at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day United went toe-to-toe with Benfica's Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, with the feisty encounter ending 2-2 at the Caixa Futebol Campus.

Javier Ribalta, one of United's chief scouts, was among the interested observers in Seixal, where Embalo came on as a 65th-minute substitute.

While unable to make much of an impression on Wednesday afternoon, Press Association Sport understands the 16-year-old is being closely tracked by the Reds.

Embalo has caught the eye of United but Real Madrid are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Portuguese forward.

It is understood United have also been impressed by attacking midfielder Joao Felix. A slick player in the ilk of fellow Benfica product Rui Costa, he has impressed the Old Trafford club's Portuguese scouts.

In addition, Benfica Under-19s captain Joao Filipe previously spent a period on trial at United and is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford one day.

However, the 18-year-old's immediate future appears to be in Lisbon having recently signed a deal until 2022.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the