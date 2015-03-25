 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United in the clear over Paul Pogba signing

21 June 2017 08:24

Manchester United have been cleared of breaching any rules over Paul Pogba's world-record transfer from Juventus, but FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Italian club.

In May football's world governing body asked for clarification on all aspects of Pogba's £89million move to Old Trafford last summer.

The decision was believed to be linked to newspaper claims that agent Mino Raiola earned £41million from the deal that took the France international to Manchester.

United insisted they had nothing wrong at the time, with a spokesman saying: 'We don't comment on contracts, FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was completed last August."

FIFA has now confirmed United face no action, although Juventus are now the subject of further action.

A FIFA spokesman said: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.

"We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

Midfielder Pogba scored five goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season and helped the club win the Europa League and EFL Cup after rejoining United, having initially left for Turin in 2012.

Source: PA

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.