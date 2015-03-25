Manchester United have no intention of selling David De Gea

Manchester United have no intention of letting Real Madrid target David De Gea leave this summer, Press Association Sport understands.

Signed from Atletico Madrid six years ago, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

De Gea's performances have led to admiring glances from the Spanish capital, with Real interested in signing a player they come close to buying in 2015.

A deal worth £29million plus Keylor Navas was agreed but the relevant paperwork was not completed before the deadline, with the goalkeeper instead signing a new four-year deal with an option to extend it by a season.

Similar background noise regarding Madrid's interest has been building in recent months, but United are understood to now feel in a far stronger position than two years ago when De Gea only had a season left on his deal.

The goalkeeper is said to be happy at Old Trafford, which will welcome Champions League football next season after Jose Mourinho's men added Europa League glory to their EFL Cup and Community Shield triumphs.

The future of United captain Wayne Rooney and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future remains unclear, while Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia have recently signed new deals.

Press Association Sport understands United are targeting three or four high-quality summer acquisitions as Mourinho looks to turn his side into title contenders.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is said to be top of his summer wishlist, while Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Burnley defender Michael Keane and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic are also reported to be on United's radar.

Source: PA

