Manchester United handed trip to Swansea in Carabao Cup

20 September 2017 10:53

Holders Manchester United will travel to Swansea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Championship Burton 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to secure their place in the draw.

Chelsea, 5-1 winners against Nottingham Forest, will welcome Everton - who beat Sunderland 3-0 - to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham host London rivals West Ham at Wembley and Manchester City entertain Championship Wolves.

Arsenal will also welcome Championship opposition to the Emirates in the shape of Norwich.

Crystal Palace will be wary of an upset when they travel to Bristol City, Leicester host Leeds and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough at home.

The fourth-round draw took place on familiar turf - and at a reasonable hour - in the Sky Sports studios in west London, rather than its controversial trip to Bangkok or the bizarre decision to hold it in Beijing in the early hours of the morning.

Mercifully, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson also avoided any John Salako-like confusion over who was playing at home or away as they drew out the balls.

The ties will take place during the week commencing October 23.

Source: PA

