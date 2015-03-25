 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United get another helping hand from Benficaâ€™s teenage goalkeeper

31 October 2017 10:29

Manchester United are on the brink of reaching the Champions League knock-out phase after teenage Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar unwittingly put Jose Mourinho’s men on course for another narrow win.

A fortnight ago the 18-year-old became the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in the competition – a historic night that ended in embarrassment after he misread a Marcus Rashford free-kick and carried it over the line.

This looked to be a far better night for Svilar after he saved Anthony Martial’s early penalty, but misfortune struck the Benfica goalkeeper once again as Nemanja Matic’s shot came back off the post and deflected in off him to set United on course for a 2-0 win wrapped up by Daley Blind.

What they said

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: “We train, I analyse, I try to make the right decision. In the last days Martial didn’t miss one when taking so many against three good goalkeepers, and he missed, so sometimes the choice is wrong, but I wanted Daley. It was my decision.”

Tweet of the match

Star man – David De Gea

Produced an exceptional first-half stop to deny Diogo Goncalves and dealt manfully with everything that was thrown at him. An important display when the going got tough.

Moment of the match

Svilar’s first two Champions League matches have not quite gone to plan. Guilty of gifting United victory two weeks ago, the teenage goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent Nemanja Matic’s strike going in off his back.

Stat of the match

Svilar became the youngest player in Champions League history to save a penalty – and at 18 years 65 days the youngest player to score an own goal in the competition.

Ratings

Manchester United: David de Gea 7 (out of 10), Matteo Darmian 6, Eric Bailly 6, Chris Smalling 6, Daley Blind 6, Scott McTominay 7, Nemanja Matic 7, Juan Mata 6, Jesse Lingard 6, Anthony Martial 6, Romelu Lukaku 7. Subs: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (for Lingard, 45) 6, Ander Herrera (for Mata, 68) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 75) 7.

Benfica: Mile Svilar 7, Douglas 6, Jardel 6, Ruben Dias 6, Alex Grimaldo 7, Pizzi 6,Ljubomir Fejsa 7, Andreas Samaris 6, Eduardo Salvio 6, Diogo Goncalves 7, Raul Jimenez 6. Subs: Eliseu (for Grimaldo, 64) 6, Haris Seferovic (for Gimenez, 75) 6, Jonas (for Pizzi, 79) 6.

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Manchester United (Premier League, Sunday November 5)

Vitoria Guimaraes v Benfica (Primeira Liga, Sunday November 5)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as