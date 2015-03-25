 
Manchester United duo Jones and Blind punished over breach of UEFA doping rules

31 July 2017 02:38

Phil Jones has been banned for two matches and Daley Blind fined by UEFA after the Manchester United pair were found guilty of breaching the governing body's doping regulations after the Europa League final in May.

Jones was understood to have been verbally abusive towards a doping control officer after he was requested to attend drug-testing after the final in Stockholm on May 24, and will now miss the UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid next week and United's first Champions League group stage match in September. He has also been fined 5,000 euros.

It is understood Blind was reluctant to take a test as requested because he wanted to celebrate with his team-mates, whose 2-0 victory over Ajax ensured their qualification for this season's Champions League. He was fined 5,000 euros.

There is no suggestion that either player was guilty of doping.

United have been fined 10,000 euros over the rule breaches. The club are understood to be aware of UEFA's decisions, and have three days to appeal against them. However, have not yet indicated to UEFA whether they will or not.

Source: PA

