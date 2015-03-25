Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Here, we look back over Mourinho's record and honours in his eight seasons, which have taken in two spells at Chelsea and now his career at United.

