19 May 2017 10:30

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Here, we look back over Mourinho's record and honours in his eight seasons, which have taken in two spells at Chelsea and now his career at United.

  • Mourinho's overall record in the Premier League reads: won 157, drawn 59, lost 33.
  • His home record is even more formidable: won 86, drawn 32, lost six.
  • That includes a 77-match unbeaten run in home Premier League games from the start of his reign at Chelsea in 2004. He did not suffer a league defeat at Stamford Bridge until April 19, 2014 when Sunderland claimed a shock 2-1 success.
  • He has won the league title on three occasions, in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2014-15, all with Chelsea.
  • The Portuguese was named Premier League manager of the year in those same three seasons. He picked up manager of the month awards in November 2004, January 2005 and March 2007.
  • While managing in England, he has also picked up one FA Cup and four League Cups, including winning the latter with United this season.
  • Mourinho was also named coach of the year at the 2005 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

