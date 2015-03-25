 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Manchester United and Barcelona Legends to commemorate terror attacks

30 August 2017 04:24

Manchester United Legends and their Barcelona counterparts will commemorate the recent terror attacks in both cities when they meet at Old Trafford this weekend.

Players will wear black armbands and wear shirts with the name of their respective cities on the back - as Barcelona's first team did against Real Betis earlier this month - on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks in Manchester in May and in Barcelona and Cambrils earlier this month.

A minute's silence will be held with a message of support being displayed on the digital boards surrounding the pitch.

"Manchester is no stranger to the devastating effects of terrorism and we can empathise with how difficult it must be for the Catalan people to recover from the recent attacks," said United Legends manager Bryan Robson.

"However, as two of the most iconic teams in world sport, we can use the power of football to bring people together.

"We must unite to show our strength, rally around our communities and stand up together against all forms of terrorism."

United's squad will include Edwin van der Sar, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ji-sung Park and Wes Brown while Barcelona will field the likes of Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Gaizka Mendieta and Eric Abidal.

Source: PA

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could