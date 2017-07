Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils are understood to have struck a deal worth an initial £75million with the Merseysiders for the Belgium international.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season for the Toffees but appears set to move to Old Trafford, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Source: PA

