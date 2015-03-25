 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Manchester City's signing of teenager Benjamin Garre set to be heard by CAS

02 July 2017 12:24

Manchester City's signing of teenager Benjamin Garre will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

City signed Garre at the age of 16 but the teenager's Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield claimed the move breached world governing body FIFA's rules over the signing of minors from outside the European Union.

Velez appealed to the CAS after FIFA ruled in City's favour following a complaint about Garre's move to the Premier League club in July 2016.

The Argentinian outfit claim FIFA rules allow players under 18 to move between clubs only in European countries.

City argued Garre held an Italian passport and was entitled to move after his 16th birthday.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been subjected to transfer bans in the past few years after being found guilty of breaching rules around the signing of international players under the age of 18.

It is understood it could be several weeks before there is an outcome from the CAS hearing.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion