 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus says no surgery needed on fractured eye socket

15 June 2017 11:54

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will not require surgery on a fractured eye socket inflicted by club-mate Nicolas Otamendi last week.

The Brazil international was caught by the arm of the Argentina defender during their friendly in Melbourne on Friday, and the fear was he would need an operation to repair the damage.

However, the 20-year-old, who missed two months of the season with a broken metatarsal soon after his arrival in January, has dispelled those concerns and should be ready for the start of pre-season next month.

"Yesterday I did a facial resonance, several exams and I have good news! My recovery is going very well and I won't need surgery," he wrote on Facebook.

"In 15 days I will be reassessed but all signs show that I will be back within three weeks!

"Thanks a lot to everyone that sent me messages, who supported me, sent positive vibes and prayed for me.

"Thank you to Dr Jorge Pagura, Dr Claudio Lotemberg and Dr Sergio Miranda, for the treatment and attention."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

