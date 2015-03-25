 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Manchester City v Napoli talking points

16 October 2017 09:33

Manchester City host Napoli in a Champions League clash that pits the Premier League leaders against the Serie A table-toppers.

Here, we look at some talking points ahead of Tuesday’s Group F encounter.

Can City continue their flying start?

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in outstanding form in the early part of the season. Saturday’s 7-2 thrashing of Stoke took their goal tally to 37 in 11 matches in all competitions. As well as Stoke, Liverpool (5-0), Feyenoord (4-0), Watford (6-0) and Crystal Palace (5-0) have all been demolished. Yet City have not only shown they can score goals when they get into their groove, but that they can nullify and overcome the strongest opponents, as champions Chelsea found out last month. They are certainly going to take some stopping.

What test will Napoli present

The options City have make them incredibly difficult for opposing teams to work out. Shakhtar Donetsk, however, even though they lost at the Etihad Stadium, did find a way to frustrate City in their last Champions League outing. They also had opportunities that could have led to a different outcome had they been taken. Given their own excellent start to the season, Napoli therefore could provide the toughest test yet. The Italians have maximum points from their eight Serie A games and have scored 26 goals, conceding just five, along the way. In Dries Mertens they also have an in-form Belgian forward to rival City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne in stunning form

De Bruyne is clearly an early candidate for player of the season. The 26-year-old has delivered a series of impressive performances this term, capped by a match-winning effort against former club Chelsea and a masterful display in the rout of Stoke. The Belgian is revelling in a deeper role this season, this slight switch of position made possible by City’s greater use of full-backs in attack. His awareness of team-mates and the weight of his passes to find them has been remarkable.

Will Aguero return

Sergio Aguero has made a rapid recovery from the broken rib sustained in a car crash three weeks ago and he was an unused substitute against Stoke. His fitness has improved further since then with manager Guardiola saying his training has been “amazing”. It suggests he could feature. He remains one short of equalling City’s goalscoring record of 177, which has stood since 1939.

The atmosphere

Guardiola continues to implore fans to turn up in numbers and create a daunting atmosphere for opponents in this competition. The game should sell itself but at his pre-match press conference the City boss made a point of saying: “I hope Manchester City fans can come again to help us. In this competition we need their support.” City fans have been slow to warm to the Champions League and their dislike of organisers UEFA remains evident in their continual booing of the competition’s anthem.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the