 
  1. Football
  2. Celtic

Manchester City prospect Patrick Roberts expected to make Celtic loan return

18 August 2017 07:54

Patrick Roberts is edging towards a return to Celtic on a season-long loan, Press Association Sport understands.

The 20-year-old winger spent 18 months at the Parkhead club on a temporary deal before returning to parent club Manchester City at the end of last season.

The Scottish treble winners have been keen to bring the England Under-20 player back to Parkhead and it is understood he pushed for a return to Glasgow amid interest from other clubs including Southampton and Nice.

Although the deal is not done yet, it is expected to be finalised next week.

Source: PA

