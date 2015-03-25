 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Manchester City is just another game, insists Watford manager Marco Silva

14 September 2017 05:23

Watford boss Marco Silva insists Saturday's meeting with Manchester City is just another game.

The Hornets will put their unbeaten record on the line when Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City arrive at Vicarage Road.

Two wins and two draws have lifted Silva's side to fourth in the Premier League and they would go top with a victory, but Silva is not getting ahead of himself.

"We are happy with everything we did until now, we have got important points for our fight but nothing more," he said.

"It's important to be unbeaten. We had good performances in some of the matches as well and we need to continue to work hard to win in the right way.

"Is this our biggest test? No. It's one more game, against a great, great team.

"We have started well and got an important eight points but we need to know our goal. We need to understand our position and not look at different things because we started very well. It's important not to lose our focus.

"We will not change our goal because we got important points and we started well.

"It's clear to us what we want to do, to keep our club as a Premier League club and to try to do something better than the last two seasons.

"That is our goal for the season and I believe we can do it, but we need to improve every day in training and fight to take points from every match."

Silva insists he has no special plans to deal with the ominous figure of in-form midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

City boss Pep Guardiola hailed De Bruyne as one of the best players he has ever seen after City's 4-0 Champions League victory over Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.

Silva added: "He's a fantastic footballer, an amazing player, and when Pep says something like that after working with Lionel Messi and all the others it's clear for everybody.

"He is a big player in the City team - but of course they have more."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.