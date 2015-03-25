Manchester City is just another game, insists Watford manager Marco Silva

Watford boss Marco Silva insists Saturday's meeting with Manchester City is just another game.

The Hornets will put their unbeaten record on the line when Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City arrive at Vicarage Road.

Two wins and two draws have lifted Silva's side to fourth in the Premier League and they would go top with a victory, but Silva is not getting ahead of himself.

"We are happy with everything we did until now, we have got important points for our fight but nothing more," he said.

"It's important to be unbeaten. We had good performances in some of the matches as well and we need to continue to work hard to win in the right way.

"Is this our biggest test? No. It's one more game, against a great, great team.

"We have started well and got an important eight points but we need to know our goal. We need to understand our position and not look at different things because we started very well. It's important not to lose our focus.

"We will not change our goal because we got important points and we started well.

"It's clear to us what we want to do, to keep our club as a Premier League club and to try to do something better than the last two seasons.

"That is our goal for the season and I believe we can do it, but we need to improve every day in training and fight to take points from every match."

Silva insists he has no special plans to deal with the ominous figure of in-form midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

City boss Pep Guardiola hailed De Bruyne as one of the best players he has ever seen after City's 4-0 Champions League victory over Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.

Silva added: "He's a fantastic footballer, an amazing player, and when Pep says something like that after working with Lionel Messi and all the others it's clear for everybody.

"He is a big player in the City team - but of course they have more."

Source: PA

