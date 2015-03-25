 
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson accepts apology from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

24 September 2017 10:03

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has accepted an apology from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane over their clash earlier this month.

Ederson needed eight stitches to repair facial wounds after being caught by a high boot from a fast-moving Mane during City’s 5-0 Premier League win over the Reds at the Etihad Stadium on September 9.

At the time there were fears Ederson could have suffered serious injury as he received treatment on the field for eight minutes and was carried off on a stretcher.

But the Brazilian recovered quickly and was back in action in a Champions League game at Feyenoord just four days later. And he said there are no hard feelings over what was an accidental collision.

Ederson said: “Yes, I had contact with him. He sent me a message. I told him to stay calm, those things happen on the pitch, it could happen any time. I told him to not worry and wished him a good season.”

Ederson, who initially wore headgear when he returned to the field, insists his confidence has not been affected by the incident.

The 24-year-old said: “I ended up having a hard hit in the face but in the same week I was ready to play in the Champions League. I faced that game full of confidence again, without any fear and happy for the result we achieved.”

The clash occurred as Mane, who was sent off for endangering an opponent, chased a bouncing ball and Ederson rushed out of his area. A photograph later released by the player showed the extent of the wounds but they have healed quickly.

Ederson said: “I felt a strong kick. I knew it had been a long cut. I wanted to keep playing but, for medical issues, I couldn’t keep playing. I was always conscious, even if I had my face a little bit swollen. After a week it was normal again.”

