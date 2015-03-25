 
Manchester City complete deal to sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica

08 June 2017 10:24

Manchester City have completed their second signing of the summer after finalising the Â£35million deal for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Terms were agreed with the player and his Portuguese club last week but the move was held up while severance of the 23-year-old's third-party ownership agreement was negotiated.

With that complete City were able to announce the Brazilian as Pep Guardiola's next addition to his squad following the Â£43million arrival of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva.

"I like everything about Manchester City. I have always had the dream to play in English football and now I'm going to make it true," Ederson told mancity.com.

"With Pep Guardiola, City are growing more and more. He is putting in place a young team for the future. Those were important factors in making my decision.

"Manchester City has an amazing squad. I think they managed to have a good season. Next season, we will have to be focused to achieve the goal of winning trophies."

Source: PA

