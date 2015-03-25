 
Manchester City coast to victory over Tottenham in Nashville

30 July 2017 07:38

Manchester City coasted to a 3-0 International Champions Cup victory over Tottenham in Nashville.

New signings Ederson, Danilo and Kyle Walker were all named in the City starting line-up but it was John Stones who opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.

Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz then added further goals in the second half to wrap up victory.

City opened the scoring when Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick flicked off the wall and fell to the feet of England centre-half Stones, who made no mistake from close range.

And Sterling doubled the advantage with 16 minutes when he waltzed through an almost static Tottenham defence and turned the ball past Michel Vorm.

Victory was wrapped up in stoppage time when Tottenham failed to clear their lines after a series of shots were blocked and Diaz popped up to make it two goals from two games with a simple tap in.

Source: PA

