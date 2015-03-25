Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola eases fears over new Ilkay Gundogan injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola eased any worries over Ilkay Gundogan's fresh injury scare.

Leroy Sane's double earned City a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at West Brom on Wednesday but victory was tarnished when Gundogan limped off in the second half.

The midfielder was making his first start since December after recovering from a serious knee injury.

But he was injured by Claudio Yacob - who scored the Baggies' equaliser - when the Argentinian tackled him from behind.

Gundogan will have a scan on his left knee - the opposite one than he injured before - and was clearly in pain but Guardiola expects him back soon.

He said: "I think it's not serious, it's not eight months, but a little injury. Unfortunately the action is tough. He will be back soon hopefully.

"Tomorrow we will make a test. The physio and doctor told me it's not big issue.

"I'll have to review (Yacob's tackle). It's from behind but I don't know if he touched the ball or not. I didn't see the image. Fortunately Gundogan is coming back soon.

"I suffer for him. He was on the grass and at that moment you think the wrong situation. You can't imagine, for eight months, to be fighting every day alone."

Sane's third-minute strike looked like opening the floodgates and starting a victory procession as City dominated the first half at The Hawthorns.

Gabriel Jesus went close while Eliaquim Mangala, Raheem Sterling and Sane were all denied by Ben Foster.

Their tempo dropped after the break and Yacob scored his first goal for four years with 18 minutes left b ut Sane won it five minutes later when he curled in after a quick break to book a fourth round home tie with Wolves.

Guardiola added: "He played so well, not just in terms of goals - his second was fantastic - but how he kept the ball. He made a really good performance, not just the goals but in other issues he was outstanding.

"Congratulations to the team, I saw many good things for our future."

Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu should have taken the tie to extra-time but hit the post in injury time with just Claudio Bravo to beat.

Boss Tony Pulis said: "Every centre forward will miss chances, even the best ones, from that position. I'm not going to be critical. He's had a couple of great chances that on another day he'll put away.

"We were creating opportunities against one of the top teams in Europe. They made a few changes but when you look at the changes it's laughable really.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win the game. I thought we played really well in the second half."

Source: PA

