Man Utd V Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford : Match Preview

27 October 2017 04:04
Eric Bailly and Phil Jones set to return for Manchester United

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones should return in Manchester United's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Bailly has been injured since the international break but Jose Mourinho is hopeful that the centre-back will return at Old Trafford, with Jones set to be involved.

United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

Harry Kane will miss Tottenham's Premier League clash at Manchester United on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

The England striker came off during the closing stages of last weekend's win over Liverpool and will not be risked at Old Trafford.

Victor Wanyama (knee) is the only other absentee for Spurs as they look to claim a victory that would see them leapfrog the Red Devils in the table.

Source: PAR

