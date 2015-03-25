Man Utd V Newcastle at Old Trafford : Match Preview

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo return for Manchester UnitedManchester United welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo for the visit of Newcastle.Ibrahimovic and Rojo make the squad for the first time since suffering cruciate knee ligament injuries in April and Pogba is back after two months on the sidelines with hamstring trouble.Phil Jones looks certain to miss out after being injured in England's friendly against Germany.Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will be without two key men for Saturday's Premier League trip to Old Trafford.Central defender Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) and winger Christian Atsu (thigh) are both sidelined, with the latter likely to be out of action for at least two weeks.Goalkeeper Rob Elliot, who sat out the Republic of Ireland's play-off against Denmark because of a family bereavement, is available, while full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring) is back in training and midfielder Mikel Merino is due to return from a back problem in the next 48 hours.

Source: PAR

