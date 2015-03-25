Man Utd V Derby at Old Trafford : Match Preview

Sergio Romero to start for Man Utd against DerbyGoalkeeper Sergio Romero will start for Manchester United against Derby, while both Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini are available for Friday's FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford.Striker Lukaku could feature six days after coming off on a stretcher against Southampton following a clash of heads, with midfielder Fellaini set to return having been out since November.Michael Carrick is back training but will not be considered and Antonio Valencia is still at least a week away, so they will remain on the sidelines along with the suspended Ashley Young and injured Eric Bailly.Derby's Tom Lawrence may miss out against his former club.The Rams forward, who came through the ranks at Old Trafford, has a hip injury and will be assessed ahead. Midfielders Joe Ledley and Bradley Johnson are also doubts due to back problems.Promotion from the Championship remains the priority for Derby and boss Gary Rowett has said he will make some changes to his team.Sam Winnall is available under the terms of his loan deal and is an option along with the likes of Andre Wisdom, Marcus Olsson, George Thorne and Chris Martin.

Source: PAR

