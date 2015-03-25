Man Utd V Burton Albion at Old Trafford : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Cup-tied Brayford sits out Manchester United clashBurton will be without the cup-tied John Brayford when they travel to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.The 29-year-old played for Sheffield United in their 3-2 first-round win over Walsall in August before his move.Will Miller has a hamstring injury but boss Nigel Clough could have Matty Palmer and Hope Akpan available again after injury.Record signing Liam Boyce is a long-term absentee for the Brewers after the Northern Ireland international suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in pre-season.

