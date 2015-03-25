Man Utd V Burton Albion at Old Trafford : Match Preview

Burton will be without the cup-tied John Brayford when they travel to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old played for Sheffield United in their 3-2 first-round win over Walsall in August before his move.
Will Miller has a hamstring injury but boss Nigel Clough could have Matty Palmer and Hope Akpan available again after injury.
Record signing Liam Boyce is a long-term absentee for the Brewers after the Northern Ireland international suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in pre-season.
Source: PAR