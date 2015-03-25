Man Utd V Burnley at Old Trafford : Match Preview

Manchester United will still be without a string of first-team players when they return to action at home to Burnley on Boxing Day.
United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled midfielders Michael Carrick and Maroaune Fellaini out of the festive period, while Antonio Valencia has been struggling with a hamstring injury of late.
Centre-back Eric Bailly is sidelined after ankle surgery, while versatile full-back Matteo Darmian missed the draw at Leicester with an unspecified injury. Chris Smalling received a knock late in proceedings at the King Power Stadium.
Burnley could be without top scorer Chris Wood.
The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday's 3-0 loss to Tottenham, with Ashley Barnes on standby should he not make it.
Defender James Tarkowski serves the second of a three-match ban while Charlie Taylor will continue at left-back if Stephen Ward (knee) remains sidelined.
