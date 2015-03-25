Man Utd V Brighton at Old Trafford : Match Preview

Manchester United will again be without Eric Bailly and Phil Jones as Brighton arrive in Saturday's Premier League encounter.
Marcos Rojo played the entirety of the midweek Champions League trip to Basel after 216 days out following a serious knee injury and the defender's match fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not yet ready to start, while captain Michael Carrick remains sidelined. Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia did not travel to Wednesday's Champions League clash at Basel.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton has reported no fresh injury problems.
Israel midfielder Beram Kayal, who suffered a broken leg in the final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid, is set to travel with the squad.
Midfielder Steve Sidwell, though, continues his recovery from a back problem.
Source: PAR