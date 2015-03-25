Man Utd 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Martial strikes late as United see off SpursAnthony Martial came off the bench to fire Manchester United to victory as Jose Mourinho's men edged a cagey encounter with high-flying Tottenham.Second hosted third as the Premier League title contenders looked to keep up with early pace-setters Manchester City.The match looked set to end in an unremarkable draw, only for substitute Martial to race onto Romelu Lukaku's flick-on late on to fire United to a 1-0 win against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs.The relief was palpable after the substitute's effort bobbled past Hugo Lloris in the 81st minute, continuing United's 100 per cent Premier League record at Old Trafford where they have not even conceded a goal.A smattering of jeers had greeted Mourinho's decision to bring on Martial in place of Marcus Rashford, but the change paid dividends as United belatedly showed a cutting edge.The substitute compounded Harry Kane-less Tottenham's shock Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham, but things could have been different had Dele Alli not wasted Spurs' best chance before Lukaku hit the post and Martial netted the winner.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker