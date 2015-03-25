 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Man United youngsters impress, but Mourinho only thinking of European final

22 May 2017 07:39

Manchester United's youngsters stepped up to the plate impressively against Crystal Palace - but Jose Mourinho was in too much of a hurry to offer praise.

Ahead of Wednesday's make-or-break Europa League final against Ajax, the United boss rested numerous key players and handed four young prospects their full debut in the Premier League finale against Palace.

United's performance belied the starting line-up's tender average age of 22 years 284 days - their youngest in Premier League history - with Josh Harrop marking his first appearance with a superb effort that kicked off a comfortable 2-0 win against Sam Allardyce's experienced visitors.

However, Mourinho had little time to give deserved public praise to his young side after the match.

"Don't ask me too many things because now I am in a final," he told in-house channel MUTV. "Let me go home, I am in a final now."

When then asked if he knew his team for the final in Stockholm, the manager replied: "I know, but let me go. I am in a final now."

Mourinho was even briefer in the post-match press conference, entering the room while most journalists were still in the press box to watch the players' lap of honour.

The press officer with him immediately asked if there were any questions, and after none were forthcoming in the six seconds or so before she then said "No?", Mourinho promptly added "good - bye guys" and left.

It was a peculiar end to a game when United's young players deserved praise.

Joel Pereira, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell all produced solid displays on their full debut, while Harrop marked his first start with a goal to treasure.

"I've dreamed about it so many times, so for it to come true today I'm delighted," Harrop said. "Over the moon."

Mourinho also gave Angel Gomes his debut as a late replacement for captain Wayne Rooney, becoming the first player born in 2000 to feature in a Premier League match - and the youngest to have represented United in the competition.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true," he told MUTV. "I've been here since the age of six, working my way up, and it's what everyone dreams about.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me. I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable."

As for Palace, defeat could not take the gloss off their successful battle to beat the drop under Sam Allardyce.

"We finish this season with a loss," the Eagles boss said.

"But overall it has been a great success since the turn of the year and a big achievement by all the players, all the backroom staff, and the owners, to get to where we are - to get safe without having to come to Man United for any points."

Source: PA

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield