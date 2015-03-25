Man City V Wolverhampton at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Sergio Aguero likely to retain spot in much-changed Man City line-up for cup tieManchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to make a raft of changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium, although he has indicated Sergio Aguero may keep his starting place.Aguero returned to action against Burnley on Saturday just over three weeks on from breaking his rib in a car crash, netting the opener in the 3-0 win to equal City's all-time goalscoring record.It is anticipated that the likes of Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Ilkay Gundogan and Yaya Toure will come into the side, and there could also be involvement for 20-year-olds Oleksandr Zinchenko and Tosin Adarabioyo.It remains unclear when Vincent Kompany might return from his latest injury.Wolves could have Willy Boly available again for the trip.The central defender has missed the past seven weeks after straining his hamstring but may make his return to the squad for the fourth round tie against the Premier League leaders.Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose team are top of the Championship, is expected to make some changes to his team.He has the likes of Ryan Bennett, Alfred N'Diaye, Ben Marshall, Jack Price and Helder Costa vying for recalls.

Source: PAR

