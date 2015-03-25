Man City V Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is unlikely to return as the Premier League leaders host Tottenham on Saturday.
The Belgium defender missed the midweek trip to Swansea with an unspecified muscle problem but the club are hopeful he can feature next week.
Former Spurs right-back Kyle Walker and winger Leroy Sane are set to return after being rested but defenders John Stones (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are still out.
Dele Alli is likely to be recalled for Spurs after being rested for the win over Brighton in midweek.
Defender Davinson Sanchez serves the last part of a three-match ban, while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) both remain sidelined.
