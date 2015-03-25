Man City V Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Injury means Kompany misses City's date with TottenhamManchester City captain Vincent Kompany is unlikely to return as the Premier League leaders host Tottenham on Saturday.The Belgium defender missed the midweek trip to Swansea with an unspecified muscle problem but the club are hopeful he can feature next week.Former Spurs right-back Kyle Walker and winger Leroy Sane are set to return after being rested but defenders John Stones (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are still out.Dele Alli is likely to be recalled for Spurs after being rested for the win over Brighton in midweek.Defender Davinson Sanchez serves the last part of a three-match ban, while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) both remain sidelined.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker