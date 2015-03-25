 
Man City V Stoke at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

14 October 2017 01:07
Manchester City could welcome back Sergio Aguero for Stoke clash

Sergio Aguero could be in contention for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Stoke at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentina striker has recovered well after breaking a rib in a road accident a fortnight ago and, after returning to light training this week, could have a chance of featuring.

Captain Vincent Kompany is still out with a calf injury but City have no fresh injuries following the international break. Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term casualty.

Stoke will be without midfielder Joe Allen when they visit the Premier League leaders.

The Welshman suffered concussion after taking a blow to the head while on international duty this week and will be missing along with defensive duo Ryan Shawcross (back) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin).

Jese Rodriguez, who missed the win over Southampton before the international break due to compassionate reasons, will return to the squad but Stephen Ireland is continuing his rehabilitation from the broken leg he suffered in May 2016.

Source: PAR

