Man City V Southampton at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

John Stones and Benjamin Mendy still missing for Man CityManchester City remain without defenders John Stones and Benjamin Mendy for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.Centre-back Stones (hamstring) is likely to be out until the end of December while Mendy (knee) is not expected to play again until April.Eliaquim Mangala is in contention to play in central defence if captain Vincent Kompany, only recently returned from a hamstring injury, is rested.Southampton will welcome central midfielder Oriol Romeu back from suspension.The Spaniard sat out Sunday's 4-1 success over Everton after being handed a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards.Fellow midfielder Mario Lemina returned from an ankle problem as a second-half substitute against the Toffees and came through unscathed, but defender Matt Targett (leg) remains sidelined.

