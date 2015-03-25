Man City V Southampton at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City remain without defenders John Stones and Benjamin Mendy for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Centre-back Stones (hamstring) is likely to be out until the end of December while Mendy (knee) is not expected to play again until April.
Eliaquim Mangala is in contention to play in central defence if captain Vincent Kompany, only recently returned from a hamstring injury, is rested.
Southampton will welcome central midfielder Oriol Romeu back from suspension.
The Spaniard sat out Sunday's 4-1 success over Everton after being handed a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards.
Fellow midfielder Mario Lemina returned from an ankle problem as a second-half substitute against the Toffees and came through unscathed, but defender Matt Targett (leg) remains sidelined.
