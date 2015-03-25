Man City V Burnley at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City are still without captain Vincent Kompany (calf) as they host Burnley in the FA Cup third round.
The availability of playmaker David Silva, who has missed four of the last six games for personal reasons, is also unclear.
Defender Benjamin Mendy (knee), midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are all sidelined.
Burnley are expected to be without midfielder Scott Arfield for their FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester City.
Arfield sustained a minor hamstring strain in the home defeat to Liverpool on New Year's Day and is unlikely to feature.
Defender Stephen Ward (knee) and striker Chris Wood (leg) are both making good progress but will not be in contention this weekend.
Tom Heaton (shoulder) and Robbie Brady (knee) remain long-term absentees.
Source: PAR