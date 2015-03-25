 
Man City V Burnley at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 06:16
Sergio Aguero eyeing Manchester City return against Burnley

Sergio Aguero could return for leaders Manchester City as they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentina striker, who is one short of equalling the club's goalscoring record, has been an unused substitute for the past two games after recovering from a broken rib sustained in a car crash.

Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the match.

Dyche has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's home draw against West Ham and could name the same starting line-up.

Strikers Jonathan Walters (knee) and Nahki Wells (foot), plus midfielder Dean Marney (knee) are all edging closer to full fitness, but remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

