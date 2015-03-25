Man City V Burnley at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Sergio Aguero eyeing Manchester City return against BurnleySergio Aguero could return for leaders Manchester City as they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.The Argentina striker, who is one short of equalling the club's goalscoring record, has been an unused substitute for the past two games after recovering from a broken rib sustained in a car crash.Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.Burnley boss Sean Dyche is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the match.Dyche has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's home draw against West Ham and could name the same starting line-up.Strikers Jonathan Walters (knee) and Nahki Wells (foot), plus midfielder Dean Marney (knee) are all edging closer to full fitness, but remain sidelined.

