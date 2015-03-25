Man City V Bristol City at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Claudio Bravo could continue in Man City goal for first leg of Carabao Cup semiGoalkeeper Claudio Bravo could retain his place as Manchester City host Bristol City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.The Chilean has featured in domestic knockout football this season. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Danilo might also get more game time after playing in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Burnley.The fitness of captain Vincent Kompany (calf) is unclear but left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee), midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are definitely out.Korey Smith is expected to be fit for Bristol City.Smith, who scored the quarter-final winner against Manchester United, came off at half-time with a knock in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Watford.Skipper Bailey Wright, Nathan Baker, Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid are among those set to return after being rested at Vicarage Road, while midfielder Liam Walsh joins the squad for the first time after completing his move from Everton.

