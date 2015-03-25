Man City V AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium : Match Preview

Kompany could return for Manchester CityManchester City captain Vincent Kompany will have a fitness test ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.The Belgium defender has been out for three games with a muscular injury but is now back in training and is expected to return soon.The availability of playmaker David Silva, who has missed the past two games for personal reasons, is unclear but midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and defenders Benjamin Mendy (knee) and John Stones (hamstring) are out.Striker Jermain Defoe will be among a number of injury absentees for Bournemouth.England international Defoe is scheduled to see a specialist after limping out of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea with an ankle issue, while midfielder Harry Arter suffered a calf problem in that game and is unlikely to be available.Striker Callum Wilson (knee) should be fit to feature at the Etihad Stadium, but full-back Charlie Daniels (groin) and forward Joshua King (hamstring) are both doubts, while Brad Smith (hip), Adam Federici and Tyrone Mings (both back) are definitely out.

Source: PAR

