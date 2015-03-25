 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Man City striker Sergio Aguero thankful car-crash injuries werenâ€™t more serious

12 October 2017 11:45

Sergio Aguero has admitted he could have suffered far worse than a broken rib in his recent car crash in Amsterdam.

The Manchester City striker was injured while spending a day off in the Dutch capital a fortnight ago when a taxi in which he was travelling in crashed into a post. Aguero’s injuries were expected to keep him out of action for between two and four weeks but the 29-year-old realises the accident could have left him in a much worse condition.

Aguero told Argentina’s TyC Sports: “When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on the Saturday. He said, ‘I don’t believe so’. I took a moment to think and realised it’s thanks to wearing a seat-belt that I’m able to talk about this at all.”

Argentina’s national-team doctor was quoted last week saying Aguero was likely to be sidelined for up to six weeks, but the player himself appears to have the initial prognosis in mind. That means he could have a chance of returning to action in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Stoke at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, who was pictured back in light training earlier this week, said: “(On Thursday) I’ll rejoin the group and see how I feel, whether I’m comfortable or not.”

During the interview, Aguero was also asked about the possibility of being joined at City by countryman Lionel Messi. Rumours linking the Barcelona star with City have been common in recent years, and have always come to nothing.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s present contract situation at the Nou Camp is uncertain, but Aguero said: “City would have no money problems in regards to signing Messi, but he is a symbol of Barcelona and it would be very difficult for him to leave.”

Aguero’s injuries forced him to miss Argentina’s crucial final World Cup qualifiers but Messi rescued a troubled campaign to secure a place in Russia next summer with a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador.

“I sent a message to Messi, a normal one, as I did to everybody,” Aguero said. “I congratulated him and thanked him for all he’s been doing for the national team.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the