 
  Football
  Manchester City

Man City chairman Khaldoon dismisses 'ridiculous' speculation over Aguero future

30 May 2017 11:54

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has stressed Sergio Aguero's place in the squad is an "absolute must" and dismissed "ridiculous" speculation about the Argentina striker's future.

The arrival of teenager Gabriel Jesus in January saw the 28-year-old, who has scored 122 Premier League goals in 181 appearances since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, lose his place in the side.

Injury to Jesus saw him regain his place and Aguero finished the season with 20 league goals, well ahead of Jesus and Raheem Sterling (both seven), but that has not stopped rumours about his future.

"I've read a lot about the speculation on this and it is ridiculous," Khaldoon told mancity.com.

"Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world and we are a team that aspires to win in every competition we compete in.

"Having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must and has never been a doubt."

Source: PA

