Man City back in for Sanchez?





Arsene Wenger is determined to hold onto the Chilean forward, but the fear is that they will lose him when his contract runs out next summer and Pep Guardiola is keen to take the opportunity to snatch him before the transfer window closes at the end of August.





Apparently, City are also prepared to hand Sanchez a contract worth around £400k per week, if they can convince Arsenal to sell.





It's only a matter of time before a deal can be struck, surely?

Man City are preparing to bid £60m for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Source: DSG

