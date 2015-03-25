 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Man City back in for Sanchez?

15 August 2017 05:57
Man City are preparing to bid £60m for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Arsene Wenger is determined to hold onto the Chilean forward, but the fear is that they will lose him when his contract runs out next summer and Pep Guardiola is keen to take the opportunity to snatch him before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Apparently, City are also prepared to hand Sanchez a contract worth around £400k per week, if they can convince Arsenal to sell. 

It's only a matter of time before a deal can be struck, surely?

Source: DSG

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.