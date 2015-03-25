 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Man arrested in connection with alleged racist attack on Raheem Sterling

19 December 2017 11:59

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged racist attack on Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, police have announced.

Sterling, 23, was allegedly confronted as he arrived at City's training ground prior to Saturday's Premier League victory over Tottenham.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: "On Monday, December 18, 2017 a report was made to police after a 23-year-old man was subjected to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane in Manchester on Saturday, December 16.

"An investigation was launched and a 29-year-old man was arrested earlier this morning, Tuesday, December 19, 2017, on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. He is now in police custody for questioning. This is being treated as a hate crime."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker added: "Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society. We take every report incredibly seriously and any reports can be reported via the True Vision website www.report-it.org.uk.

"Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

City's players regularly assemble at their training complex, which is adjacent to the Etihad Stadium, before games.

Sterling scored twice as Premier League leaders City beat Spurs 4-1 on Saturday.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.