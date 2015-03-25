 
  1. Football
  2. Scotland

Malky Mackay will not take Scotland job full-time, says SFA chief

09 November 2017 04:39

Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan has ruled Malky Mackay out of the running to be the next permanent Scotland manager.

Mackay was handed the reins on a caretaker basis after Gordon Strachan lost his job last month, but is set to return to his role as SFA performance director after facing Holland in a friendly.

Regan had already stated Mackay could not do both jobs on a longer-term basis, but has now declared the former Cardiff manager will not be switching roles.

When asked if Mackay was a genuine contender, Regan told talkSPORT radio: “No, Malky and I have discussed this. He’s got a big job on his hands, he’s said that himself. He’s been asked by the board to take charge for one game and that’s what he’s doing. He’s very proud to lead his country.”

Regan is in no hurry to find a long-term successor to Strachan, who departed despite being unbeaten in 2017 after Scotland finished third in their World Cup qualifying group.

“We have got a very long list of candidates, as you can imagine for an opportunity like this,” he said.

“We don’t have a competitive game until next September and therefore this is not something we need to rush into. We are going to take our time, we’re going to consider the candidates and we’re going to try to identify the person we believe can lead us to Euro 2020.

“There isn’t really a time frame on it, we will find the right person and make an appointment.

“There’s lots of people that have put their name in the frame – out-of-work managers and a number of managers who are already under contract. We’ve had a lot of interest in the job.

“When we have had a chance to review that list and come up with a shortlist, then we’ll decide who we are going to see.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as