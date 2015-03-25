Malky Mackay will not take Scotland job full-time, says SFA chief

Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan has ruled Malky Mackay out of the running to be the next permanent Scotland manager.

Mackay was handed the reins on a caretaker basis after Gordon Strachan lost his job last month, but is set to return to his role as SFA performance director after facing Holland in a friendly.

Regan had already stated Mackay could not do both jobs on a longer-term basis, but has now declared the former Cardiff manager will not be switching roles.

When asked if Mackay was a genuine contender, Regan told talkSPORT radio: “No, Malky and I have discussed this. He’s got a big job on his hands, he’s said that himself. He’s been asked by the board to take charge for one game and that’s what he’s doing. He’s very proud to lead his country.”

Regan is in no hurry to find a long-term successor to Strachan, who departed despite being unbeaten in 2017 after Scotland finished third in their World Cup qualifying group.

“We have got a very long list of candidates, as you can imagine for an opportunity like this,” he said.

“We don’t have a competitive game until next September and therefore this is not something we need to rush into. We are going to take our time, we’re going to consider the candidates and we’re going to try to identify the person we believe can lead us to Euro 2020.

“There isn’t really a time frame on it, we will find the right person and make an appointment.

“There’s lots of people that have put their name in the frame – out-of-work managers and a number of managers who are already under contract. We’ve had a lot of interest in the job.

“When we have had a chance to review that list and come up with a shortlist, then we’ll decide who we are going to see.”

