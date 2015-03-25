Maiden England call-ups for Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez

Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up by England for the first time.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions kick-off their World Cup preparations with back-to-back friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley. England are clearly ready to experiment in this month’s internationals given Abraham, Loftus-Cheek and Gomez have been named in the senior squad for the first time.

Abraham has been attracting admiring glances from Nigeria and, despite only making 12 top-flight appearances in his career, the Swansea striker has done enough to be called-up by Southgate.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Chelsea as is midfielder Loftus-Cheek, who has only made five Premier League starts this season for Crystal Palace.

Gomez is another new face in the senior squad after enjoying a bright start to the season with Liverpool.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

