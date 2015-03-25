 
  1. Football
  2. England

Maguire and Chalobah called up for England duty

24 August 2017 02:38

Uncapped duo Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah have been handed their first call-ups in the first England squad since Wayne Rooney's international retirement.

Manager Gareth Southgate has named the Leicester defender and the Watford midfielder in a 28-man squad to face Malta and Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers on September 1 and 4.

Rooney had been asked to join up with the squad but instead decided to call time on his Three Lions career at the age of 31.

Southgate has also named four goalkeepers in his panel, with Everton's Jordan Pickford joining Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton.

Southgate is relishing the chance to see some more of Foxes defender Maguire as injury prevented him being called up for the summer internationals - the World Cup qualifying draw against Scotland and the 3-2 friendly defeat by France.

The England boss said: "I thought his performances for Hull were very good. He's a defender that's very comfortable with the ball and that's the profile of international football.

"I think he's already adjusted really well at Leicester to a new club. He plays with great composure (and) can defend the ball in the box.

"So I think it's a really good opportunity for us to have a look at him.for him to get a feel of being around the senior squad and we can assess how he goes in training and that sort of thing.

"As you say, we were looking at him towards the end of last season but he wasn't really fully fit towards the end of the year."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.