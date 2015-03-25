 
‘Magnificent’ James McClean helped Republic to play-off place, says O’Neill

10 October 2017 07:41

Martin O’Neill never doubted that the Republic of Ireland would fight their way back into contention for World Cup qualification.

The Republic’s hopes looked to have been dealt a fatal blow last month when they only drew in Georgia and then lost at home to eventual Group D winners Serbia. However, they followed up Friday night’s home win over Moldova with a 1-0 victory over Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales in Cardiff on Monday evening to leapfrog Chris Coleman’s men and book themselves a two-legged play-off next month.

O’Neill said: “I have never doubted the character of the players. That’s instilled in them. They have great courage. We have had to fight there for long periods in the game in different matches that we have played.”

He added: “Their courage is never in doubt, believe it or not. Sometimes we can do better with the ball like anything else, but trying to qualify for the World Cup is a monumental task, different conditions, different matches, you have to try to get a result or two somewhere along the way.

“You mentioned the disappointment of the first half in Georgia, and although we had some great chances to win the game, Serbia… I knew we would fight back.”

Ireland arrived in Cardiff, where Wales had not lost a competitive match for four years, as underdogs, but left victorious courtesy of James McClean’s 57th-minute strike, his fourth of the campaign and all of them away from home.

The West Brom midfielder has become an increasingly key member of O’Neill’s side – no player has scored more goals in qualification – and the manager was delighted with his latest contribution.

He said: “He has just been magnificent, magnificent. His energy… when you see James getting tired in a game with 10 minutes to go, you realise the rest of the players must be really tired because James just keeps going, keeps going. His drive and determination has been a trademark for us now and he has been magnificent in the tournament for us, absolutely magnificent.”

Ireland will be unseeded for the draw which will determine the play-off pairings and as a result, could face a difficult task with Italy among their potential opponents, although O’Neill is not unduly concerned.

He said: “I don’t think everybody would want to play us. Do I fear teams in there? Absolutely, every one of them, every single one of them.

“But I have always feared teams, it’s the best way to be. And then we go out and beat them.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

