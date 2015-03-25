 
Lyon president backs Alexandre Lacazette to stay with club this summer

28 June 2017 10:24

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is confident reported Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette will not leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer after scoring 127 goals in 274 appearances for the club.

Atletico Madrid appeared favourites for his signature until the LaLiga outfit were hit with a transfer ban, while Arsenal are reportedly interested.

But Aulas, in an interview with French broadcaster Canal Plus, has poured cold water over the speculation, insisting Lacazette is likely to stay at Lyon.

He said: "I do not think that Alexandre Lacazette will leave this summer."

However, Aulas did suggest Lacazette could join Atletico when their transfer ban is lifted in January, adding "it's possible."

Aulas also hinted Lyon were in the market to sign France striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

He added: "I do not have anything to say about Olivier Giroud. We're interested. Things haven't advanced."

Source: PA

