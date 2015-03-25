 
Luton V Swindon at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

07 September 2017 05:54
Luton frontman James Collins doubtful for visit of Swindon due to hip problem

Luton striker James Collins is a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game against Swindon.

Collins was helped from the pitch in the first half of last weekend's goalless draw at Lincoln because of a hip injury.

The injury is not serious but the club's leading scorer faces a fitness test and looks likely to miss out.

"We've got two home games now. We've got to maximise that opportunity and then we go from there," boss Nathan Jones said.

Swindon captain Olly Lancashire is available for the trip to Kenilworth Road after leaving the County Ground at half-time of Town's home game against Barnet last weekend to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Elsewhere, manager David Flitcroft is still without the services of John Goddard and Kyle Knoyle through injury, although the latter is expected to resume full training early next week.

Swindon, meanwhile, have confirmed that midfielder Jesse Starkey has left the club after it was mutually agreed to terminate his contract as he seeks first-team opportunities.

Starkey moved to Swindon from Brighton eight months ago, making his debut on the final day of last season against Charlton at The Valley.

