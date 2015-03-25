 
Luton V Stevenage at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:57
Selection poser for Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has some selection decisions to make ahead of Stevenage's visit to Kenilworth Road.

Luke Gambin has returned from international duty with Malta but see could his place in the starting line-up taken by Luke Berry.

Berry returned from a three-match suspension for the 2-0 victory at Accrington and may be retained in midfield ahead of Gambin.

Midfielder Lawson D'Ath made his comeback from an ankle injury against Stanley in his first appearance of the season and is likely to continue on the bench.

Stevenage welcome back Ben Kennedy and Terence Vancooten from international duty for the trip.

Kennedy was in action for Northern Ireland Under-21s while Vancooten was summoned by Guyana.

Jack King and Mark McKee remain in the treatment room but are nearing a first-team return and could be back in time to face Forest Green on October 21.

"These are two big games with the Accrington game on the Tuesday - it is two proper games for us to see if we are a top side or not," boss Darren Sarll said.

Source: PAR

