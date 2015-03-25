Luton V Port Vale at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

Luton without banned Cuthbert for Vale clashScott Cuthbert is banned for Luton's home clash with bottom club Port Vale.The defender was sent off for pulling back Keshi Anderson as the Hatters went on to lose 3-0 to Swindon at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.James Collins played 90 minutes of that game despite concerns over a hip injury and he is likely to lead the line once again.Glen Rea was dropped for the Robins clash, only to benefit from Cuthbert's first-half dismissal as he was brought on for Andrew Shinnie, and he is likely to come into Nathan Jones' starting line-up.Port Vale will be without winger Cristian Montano after he tore a hamstring in training on Thursday.The summer signing had only recently resumed training and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.The Valiants, who slipped to the foot of the table following a 1-0 defeat against Coventry on Saturday, will also be without goalkeeper Rob Lainton.Lainton, who has been struggling with a quad injury this season, went over on his ankle in the Sky Blues clash and had it put in a cast. Sam Hornby will start in his place.

Source: PAR

