Luton V Notts County at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

James Collins in frame for Luton returnJames Collins could return for Luton in the top-of-the-table clash against Notts County.The eight-goal striker has missed the last five games with a leg injury but has this week resumed training.Harry Cornick is also close to returning after a hamstring problem.But Scott Cuthbert (groin) and Alan McCormack (hernia) remain on the sidelines for the Hatters.Notts County striker Shola Ameobi is a doubt for the trip to Kenilworth Road.The 36-year-old has been nursing a groin problem in recent weeks and Magpies manager Kevin Nolan is hoping Ameobi can train on Friday so that he can be assessed further.If Ameobi is fit he will play up front alongside Jon Stead, replacing Lewis Alessandra, but few changes are expected to the Notts County team, who are second in the League Two standings behind Luton on goal difference.A possible change in midfield could see Robert Milsom come in for Elliott Hewitt.

