Luton V Notts County at Kenilworth Road : Match Preview

08 December 2017 10:12
James Collins in frame for Luton return

James Collins could return for Luton in the top-of-the-table clash against Notts County.

The eight-goal striker has missed the last five games with a leg injury but has this week resumed training.

Harry Cornick is also close to returning after a hamstring problem.

But Scott Cuthbert (groin) and Alan McCormack (hernia) remain on the sidelines for the Hatters.

Notts County striker Shola Ameobi is a doubt for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

The 36-year-old has been nursing a groin problem in recent weeks and Magpies manager Kevin Nolan is hoping Ameobi can train on Friday so that he can be assessed further.

If Ameobi is fit he will play up front alongside Jon Stead, replacing Lewis Alessandra, but few changes are expected to the Notts County team, who are second in the League Two standings behind Luton on goal difference.

A possible change in midfield could see Robert Milsom come in for Elliott Hewitt.

Source: PAR

